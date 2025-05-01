advertisement
Geneva man accused of surreptitiously recording undressed teen girl

Posted May 01, 2025 12:40 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Geneva man has been charged with child pornography crimes, accused of taking videos of a teen girl with whom he was acquainted.

Ryan T. Pulice, 41, was arrested on April 18. He faces 20 counts of possession or exhibition of child pornography, two counts of unauthorized video recording/transmission, and one count of videotaping a person’s intimate body parts.

According to a Geneva police report, a girl, now 17, noticed in July 2024 that someone had stuck a camera underneath a bathroom door and was recording her as she got dressed after a shower. She believed, however, that she might be mistaken, according to the report, and so did not tell anyone about it.

In January 2025, she again saw a phone recording her underneath a door, the report states, recorded it and reported it.

The charges allege that he also did so at a residence in Chicago via a transom window on a bathroom doorway and that victims included two friends of the girl.

Police say they found 74 such videos in his iCloud account.

Pulice is being detained pretrial. His next court date is May 7 before Kane County Judge Bianca Camargo.

