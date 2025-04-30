advertisement
After restoration, former library reopens as the Waukegan History Museum at the Carnegie

Posted April 30, 2025 8:06 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

After years of planning and millions in renovations, the meticulously restored, revived and repurposed former Carnegie library in downtown Waukegan is opening to the public in a new role.

At noon Thursday, representatives from the Waukegan Park District and Waukegan Historical Society will host the official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for the Waukegan History Museum at the Carnegie.

The agencies partnered in the $15 million project to restore the prominent historic landmark on a bluff with a view of Lake Michigan at Sheridan Road and Washington Street.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point but we’re so excited to achieve this milestone and welcome people inside,” said Lori Nerheim, president of the historical society’s board.

Free open house tours will follow the ceremony until 6 p.m. and also be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit https://www.waukeganparks.org/parks-facilities/carnegie/.

Those involved say the museum will be a regional attraction for visitors, teachers, researchers, families and students, help spark investment in the area and be a source of pride and inspiration for generations.

“With the opening of the new museum, Waukegan’s vibrant past will now be better preserved and shared in meaningful and interactive ways with the community,” said Anton L. Mathews, park district board president.

Originally opened in 1903 to great fanfare, the city’s first free public library was a gift from steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who funded 1,681 public libraries across the U.S.

It became a center of activity for generations of residents including the acclaimed late author Ray Bradbury who grew up in town and was inspired to become a writer here. However, it closed in 1965 and sat vacant and mostly unused until now.

The museum houses the historical society’s extensive research archives, hosts rotating exhibits and offers educational programs for all ages throughout the year.

An expansive permanent exhibit spanning two floors is “The Waukegan Chronicles,” a reference to Bradbury's “The Martian Chronicles,” which highlights the city’s history from Ice Age through the 21st century.

Bradbury’s personal book collection also is on permanent display in the meticulously restored Children’s Reading Room, where Bradbury was a frequent visitor and developed a love of books, authors and writing.

The family moved to California when Bradbury was a teen and won’t be attending but his children and grandchildren sent congratulations.

“It is well known that our dad loved the Waukegan Carnegie Library, spending many hours perusing the bookshelves, taking in the heady aroma of books, paper and ink,” they said.

“We are certain, too, he would want to personally hug or shake hands with all the many dedicated people who made this day, this dream a reality.”

  The Carnegie Gallery inside the renovated and repurposed Carnegie library building in downtown Waukegan. The multimillion-dollar project, spearheaded by Waukegan Historical Society and Waukegan Park District, began in October 2022. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  The Waukegan Carnegie Library opened in 1903 and was vacant and mostly unused since closing in 1965. The restored building reopens Thursday as the Waukegan History Museum at the Carnegie. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
