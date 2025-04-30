Two measles cases confirmed in Cook County

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday two cases of measles have been found in Cook County. Associated Press

Public health officials announced the first two confirmed cases of measles in Cook County this year.

One case was discovered in a suburban Cook County resident who went to a local hospital for medical care on April 28, according to a joint press release from the Cook County, Chicago and Illinois Departments of Public Health. The individual was isolated after being evaluated, and their vaccination status is unknown.

The other case was found in an adult Chicago resident who first noticed a rash on April 25 and has been isolated at home since being diagnosed. This individual had one prior dose of MMR vaccine.

Measles is highly contagious, especially to those who are not vaccinated or are under-vaccinated, according to the release. Officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to measles as a result of these two cases. They have identified the following locations and times as points of potential public exposure:

Monday, April 21: Chicago Public Library – Independence Branch, 4024 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

Monday, April 21: Fittingly Delicious, 3939 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago

Tuesday, April 22: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Wednesday, April 23: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Friday, April 25: Aldi, 7235 39th St., Lyons, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: Shell, 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 28: Mobil, 2945 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn, 10:20 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles symptoms appear up to 21 days after exposure, and individuals can be contagious in the four days before and after the onset of a rash, according to the release.

Public health officials instructed those who may have been exposed to contact their health care provider if they are unsure about their vaccination status. If individuals develop symptoms, they should notify their health care provider or a health care facility before showing up for an evaluation or treatment.

“The MMR vaccine is an extremely effective tool for combating illness and saving lives in our community, it’s never too late to get vaccinated and protect yourself from measles,” said Dr. Olusimbo Ige, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Last week the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed case of measles in the state in 2025 in an adult living in far southern Illinois, according to an April 23 press release.