Leyden High bilingual chemistry teacher named 2025 Illinois Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders surprised Gómez with the award announcement during a visit Wednesday to East Leyden High School. Gómez was selected from among 13 finalists statewide.

“Our students are the heart of everything we do,” said Gomez in his Teacher of the Year finalist interview. “It is imperative to uplift multilingual students’ cultural and linguistic assets as a valuable and necessary part of our educational institutions.”

Gómez, a 2025 Cook County Co-Regional Teacher of the Year, in his six years teaching at East Leyden High codeveloped its bilingual program and helped launch the school’s first bilingual chemistry course.

An advocate for English learners, Gómez helps prepare multilingual students for careers in STEM — such as earning college credit through Elmhurst University’s STEM Academy.

“Illinois’ fastest-growing student population is English learners,” Sanders said. “Mr. Gómez recognizes that bilingual students are poised for success in STEM — possessing the creativity, problem-solving skills, and nonlinear thinking that are critical for innovation.”

Gómez also helps fosters cultural connection and belonging outside the classroom through the Alianza Latina student club and the Mariachi Águilas de Leyden ensemble. He mentors aspiring bilingual educators in partnership with Elmhurst University and the Noyce PRIDE STEM Teacher Scholars Program, according to a news release.

“Víctor is a phenomenal educator who can inspire students to love science at the high school level, including those who did not envision themselves taking interest or finding success in science,” East Leyden High School Principal Julie Lam said. “He has collaborated with several colleagues to develop our bilingual science curriculum and continues to reflect and improve upon his work and practice.”

As the 2025 Illinois Teacher of the Year, Gómez will begin a state-funded one-year sabbatical in July. He also will represent Illinois in the National Teacher of the Year program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders surprised Víctor Gómez with the Illinois Teacher of the Year Award announcement during a visit Wednesday to East Leyden High School. Gómez was selected from among 13 finalists statewide. Courtesy of Illinois State Board of Education