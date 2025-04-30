advertisement
Crime

Man detained after 130 mph car chase by Oak Brook police

Posted April 30, 2025 7:04 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Oak Park man has been accused of fleeing Oak Brook police in a high-speed chase.

Pretrial release was denied on Wednesday for Bryant Allen, 24, of the 900 block of South Humphrey Avenue. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving and improper lane use.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Oak Brook police were told Tuesday of a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti that supposedly had disobeyed a red light while driving east on Butterfield Road from 22nd Street.

Police found the vehicles near the eastbound ramp to Roosevelt Road and tried to stop them. They say Allen was driving the Charger and that it accelerated, reaching 130 mph near York Street.

The Charger then headed onto I-290. Police turned off their lights and sirens but continued to follow it, as did a Chicago Police Department helicopter.

Officers tried to stop it again at Harlem Avenue. But Allen drove on the shoulder until hitting tire-deflating spikes deployed by Forest Park police, according to the news release.

Allen’s next court date is May 27.

