Des Plaines searching home for third day as part of ‘old case’

Des Plaines police confirmed Wednesday they are searching a home in connection with an ongoing investigation into an old case, but denied reports they’re looking for a body.

Authorities said Des Plaines investigators are working with the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team to search the property in the 100 block of North Warrington Road, a neighborhood of small homes southwest of Route 14 and Mount Prospect Road.

“We can confirm that there is no threat to the public regarding this investigation,” police Cmdr. Matthew Bowler said.

Media reports indicate police began searching the home on Monday. Aerial news footage shows multiple canopies set up in the backyard along with digging tools, buckets and indications investigators had been sifting through dirt.

Police said more information will be released when they believe it will not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.