79-year-old who shot intruder won’t face charges

Kane County authorities said they won’t charge a 79-year-old Elgin resident who shot an intruder in his home on the 800 block of Carr Street Sunday morning, setting off a SWAT response.

Police said the 29-year-old man who was shot had been at a gathering around the corner at a house on the 100 block South Commonwealth Avenue when he wandered away on foot and mistook the Carr Street house for the one he had been at earlier.

Just before 9 a.m. the resident of the Carr Street house awoke to find the 29-year-old inside sleeping and confronted him, police said. At some point and verbal and physical altercation took place, and the younger man was shot.

The intruder was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser declined to press charges against the Carr Street resident, police said.