Sheriff: Arlington Heights-area teen missing since Monday

Luz “Lulu” Esperanza Martinez Rodriguez has been missing since leaving her Arlington Heights-area home Monday morning. Courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Arlington Heights-area teen.

Luz “Lulu” Esperanza Martinez Rodriguez, 15, was last seen leaving her home Monday morning in the 4100 block of Jennifer Lane, officials said.

She stands about 5’2” tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown-red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers and a pink backpack.

She also has a tattoo of a heart on the back of her left hand and the words “Familia Martinez Rodriguez” tattooed on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at (708) 865-4896, or the sheriff’s nonemergency number at (847) 635-1188.