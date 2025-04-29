New crosswalk in store for Illinois Avenue in St. Charles this summer

An artist rendering shows a proposed crosswalk at the intersection of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Avenue, west of the Fox River, in St. Charles. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

Illinois Avenue in downtown St. Charles could be easier to cross later this year as the city gets ready to approve construction contracts for a new crosswalk near the river.

A bicycle and pedestrian plan in 2023 identified the intersection of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Avenue, west of the Fox River, as a high-priority spot for improvement because it is a key location for access between the riverwalk and downtown businesses.

In March, the city completed designs and issued requests for proposals for the crosswalk and a road diet on Illinois Avenue that includes a pedestrian refuge island and new dedicated bike lanes.

On Monday, St. Charles Business Services Committee members reviewed a contract with Elgin-based contractor Martam Construction Inc. to construct the crosswalk for $238,438.

Public Works Manager Chris Gottlieb said that while the bid from Martam Construction exceeds the project's $165,000 budget, additional costs will be covered using surplus funds from the Prairie Street resurfacing project, which came in under budget.

Martam Construction also built the recently completed First Street Plaza.

Committee members recommended approval of the contract in a unanimous vote.

According to the RFP, improvements also include the installation of new curb extensions and pavement markings at the north and south sides of Illinois Avenue between First Street and Riverside Avenue.

The contract is expected to go before the city council for possible final approval at its May 8 meeting.