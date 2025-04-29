Things to do May 2-8: Tulip festivals, Nightmare Weekend Chicago, Naperville Food Truck Festival and more

The Richardson Farm Tulip Festival will feature about 1 million tulip blooms, plus thousands of daffodils. Courtesy of Tom Funk

Starts Before Friday

“Disney Descendants: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 1-2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. A musical adventure featuring Disney’s most famous heroes and infamous villains and their kids. $12. foxvalleyparkdistrict.seatyourself.biz.

Mäkelä & Trifonov: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 1-3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Director Klaus Mäkelä and pianist and CSO Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov take on Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto, Boulez’s “Initiale” and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7. $75-$399. cso.org.

“Man of La Mancha”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 1-2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Ethel M. Barber Theater, 30 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. Musical inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote.” $12-$30. wirtz.northwestern.edu.

Mike Feeney: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Standup comedy. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

“Sightline”: The Seldoms with Fraser Taylor: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 1-3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. A work combining dance, visual art and fashion design, with visuals by influential Scottish artist Fraser Taylor and performance by dance company The Seldoms. $30-$100. theseldoms.org.

Friday, May 2

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 2, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

See a variety of traditional dancers during Global Connections: Mexico Fest this weekend at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Global Connections: Mexico Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 2-4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Cultural celebration featuring music, dance, performances, art and more. Performances include Ballet Folklorico de Chicago and Mariachi Estrellas de Chicago on Friday, Ballet Folklorico Mitotiani and Grupo Rimel on Saturday and Juan Dies from Sones de Mexico and Diamante Blanco on Sunday. Free admission. navypier.org.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 2, in downtown Aurora. Participating venues are open later, usually from 5-9 p.m. Free. auroradowntown.org.

William Shatner will appear at Nightmare Weekend Chicago this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. AP, Aug. 17, 2024

Nightmare Weekend Chicago: 5 p.m. Friday, May 2, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 3; 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, to 2 a.m. Sunday, May 4; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Horror-themed cosplay, vendors, panels and events. Scheduled celebrity guests include William Shatner, Cassandra Peterson, Eli Roth, Chandler Riggs, James Marsters and more. $40 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, $50 for Sunday, free for kids 9 and younger with a paid adult. Two-day pass: $95-$125; three-day pass $105-$260. galaxycon.com.

Tequila and Wine Tasting: 6-11 p.m. Friday, May 2, at Bar Sol at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Sample artisanal tequila and wine brands from México, plus hors d’oeuvres, live music, folkloric dance performances and deejays. $58. navypier.org.

The Art Center’s 65th Anniversary Benefit: 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. An interactive evening of art, cocktails, food and a silent auction to benefit TAC, with celebrity guest host Peter Sagal and entertainment by DJ Tess. $250. theartcenterhp.org.

D.L. Hughley will perform Friday through Sunday, May 2-4, at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. AP, Aug. 22, 2024

D.L. Hughley: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $40-$55. improv.com/chicago.

Geezer Coffee Comedy Show: 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Chicago-area comedians Vince Maranto, Larry Reeb and Ken Sevara in a show about old guys sitting around talking, arguing, telling stories, jokes and lies and trying to solve the world’s problems. $30. oillamptheater.org.

Village Singers’ Hit Parade Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1050 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. $15, free for kids younger than 12. facebook.com/VillageSingers1.

94th Annual Waa-Mu Show: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2-11, at the Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. Student-written musical that takes a multidimensional journey through the Waa-Multiverse and celebrates the traditions and landmarks of Northwestern and Wildcat spirit. $10-$30. wirtz.northwestern.edu/waa-mu-show.

CLC Jazz Ensembles Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The Monday Night Jazz Ensemble, directed by Michael Flack, and the Tuesday Night Jazz Ensemble, directed by Joe Ott, will perform. $7-$8. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

ECC Theatre’s “That Day in Tucson”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Elgin Community College’s SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Theatre’s production of a drama centering around a congresswoman and a young intern who helps save her life in a shooting and the aftermath. $12-$14. eccartscenter.org/events/theatre.

Emergence Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, at McAninch Arts Center’s Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Featuring choreography and performances by College of DuPage students and faculty and guest artists from the Chicago area. $5-$10. atthemac.org.

Lux Cantorum Chicago’s “Gospel Extravaganza”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, in the Buchanan Chapel of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago; 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at First Congregational Church, 535 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park. Robert Ray’s “Gospel Mass,” plus selections from Black Gospel, spirituals, Southern, country, blues and contemporary/urban gospel. $20-$30. LuxCantorum.org.

Michelle Cann, piano: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. Cann has become one of the most sought-after pianists of her generation. $15-$40. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

Dweezil Zappa: 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The son of iconic musician Frank Zappa performs his “Rox(postroph)y Tour.” $69-$129. desplainestheatre.com.

First Fridays Improv with GreenRoom Productions: 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. GreenRoom’s improvisers take audience suggestions and stories and turn them into theater pieces. $15-$20. elginil.gov.

“Forever Young: A Tribute to Rod Stewart”: 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The music of Rod Stewart starring songwriter and recording artist Doug Varty. $40-$49. Rauecenter.org.

Saturday, May 3

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Fight Hunger 10K, 5K Run/Walk: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. 10K, 5K or 1-mile run/walk with a postrace festival. $25-$50. solvehungertoday.org.

50th Strawberry Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 340 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Strawberry treats, antique fire truck rides, Vintage Jewelry Boutique, the Strawberry Patch with themed baskets and a craft fair. Free. blcelgin.org.

The fourth annual Spring Artisan Marketplace & Craft Show in downtown Bartlett will take place Saturday, May 3. Courtesy of Arts in Bartlett

Spring Artisan Marketplace and Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Arts in Bartlett, 215 S. Main St., Bartlett. Indoor/outdoor market brings together over 50 artists, cottage food purveyors, crafters and specialty vendors. Free. artsinbartlett.org.

A sculpture of a NASCAR car by artist Bernard Williams will be on display at Art in Wilder Park Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, at the Elmhurst Art Museum. Courtesy of The Silverman Group Inc.

Art in Wilder Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. A variety of artisans will be selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints and fiber arts; plus food, family activities and more, including a solo exhibition by Chicago-based artist Bernard Williams featuring monumental sculptures of a NASCAR race car, an airplane and a tractor parked across the museum’s campus. Free. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Deer Park Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Works from 75 artists, Kids Art Zone art projects, face painting, live music, food, drinks and more. Free. amdurproductions.com/new-deer-park-art-show.

GLMV Extreme Block Party Family Expo and “Taste of the Towns”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at DoubleTree Mundelein, 510 Illinois Route 83, Mundelein. Free expos, including local vendors (home improvement, health, wellness, financial and educational organizations), entertainment, family activities, raffles, food and more. Entertainment includes an Improv Playhouse performance at 10:45 a.m., Famous World of Reptile Show at noon and a School of Rock performance at 1:45 p.m. Free. glmvchamber.org.

Mercadito: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Rogers Park’s Grow/Progresando entrepreneurial training center, 7056 N. Clark St., Chicago. An artisan fair, where artist vendors will be selling handmade crafts. Free. rpba.org.

Start Seeing Monarchs Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Annual celebration raises awareness by offering community members an opportunity to learn about monarch butterflies through keynote speakers and hands-on activities. Zoo admission is $20.95-$29.95. brookfieldzoo.org.

Polish Constitution Day Parade: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, on Columbus and Balbo, Chicago. The theme is “1,000 Years of the Polish Kingdom.” Free. polishparade.org.

Asian Heritage Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Mall of India, 776 Route 59, Naperville. Featuring dance performances, visual arts, music, a fashion show and a variety of authentic foods. Free. chicagoasiannetwork.com.

MayFest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Fine art, books and more for sale, author readings, live music, karaoke, activities and more. Free. villageofgrayslake.com.

Chicagoland Monster Truck Wars: Noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Monster trucks, truck/tractor pulling, mud racing and more. Tickets start at $25, $10 for kids 3-12. monstertrucks.fun.

The Naperville Food Truck Festival features a variety of food trucks at Naper Settlement Saturday, May 3. Courtesy of Brew Avenue Events

Naperville Food Truck Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring over 20 food trucks, live music, a Mega Bubble Show, a local vendor village, face painters, a balloon artist and kids’ tattoo artist, a beer garden and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Access Naperville. $7. Buy tickets at nftf.eventbrite.com.

Senior Suburban Orchestra Family and Friends Concert: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Concert featuring Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite 1 and Carmen Suite 2, as well as “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Singing Through the War.” A reception with light refreshments will follow. Free; donations appreciated. seniorsuburbanorchestra.org.

Thaviu-Isaak Endowed Piano Competition: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, Galvin Recital Hall, 70 Arts Circle, Evanston. Featuring Northwestern piano students nominated by the Bienen School piano faculty. Free. artscircle.northwestern.edu.

Chicago Bronze Handbells in Concert: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1024 Lake Ave., Wilmette. Community-based handbell ensemble concert in a tribute to handbell composer and arranger Arnold Sherman. Free. trinitywilmette.com/bronze.

Social Dance Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Main Beach Pavilion, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. An event for couples to learn to dance, practice together and meet others with similar dance interests. The theme is Barn Dance. Lesson starts with beginner basics into a more challenging pattern from 6:30-7 p.m., then open dancing and pop-up lessons. For ages 15 and older. Registration encouraged. $10-$13. crystallakeparks.org.

Bonfire and Brews, Food Truck Frenzy: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Food trucks, a bonfire, dancing, live music, games and more. For ages 21 and older. Well-behaved, leashed dogs welcome. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Bruce Bruce “Stay In Your Lane”: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Comedy special taping. Tickets start at $29.75. jamusa.com.

Elmhurst Symphony’s “Brass Brilliance”: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 49 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Featuring pianist Sylvia Wang performing Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm Variations.” Also, Gershwin's “An American in Paris,” Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s “Sinfonietta for Strings (II and III)” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Preconcert talk at 5:45 p.m. $12-$45. elmhurstsymphony.org/brass-brilliance.

Kevin Wood’s “Time in a Bottle”: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Nationally known cabaret artist Kevin Wood goes on a nostalgic journey through life in song and patter. $30. oillamptheater.org.

The Lennon Project: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A 100-minute retrospective with Jay Goeppner and the Soundtracks of A Generation band showcasing the Beatles in the studio and Lennon’s later solo career. $49-$69; members get 30% off. Rauecenter.org.

“The Wedding Singer”: 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 3-18, and 2 p.m. Saturdays, starting May 10, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Musical based on the hit movie. $18-$30. cuttinghall.org.

Eddie Griffin: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Standup comedy. Tickets start at $44.50. jamusa.com.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the women of the Elgin Master Chorale for Holst’s “The Planets” Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4, at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. Courtesy of Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Elgin Symphony’s “The Planets”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The women of the Elgin Master Chorale join the ESO for Holst’s “The Planets.” Also on the program, Ligeti’s “Lontano” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 31 “Paris.” $20-$65; student tickets $10. elginsymphony.org.

Heartache Tonight: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Eagles tribute. $30-$40. woodstockil.gov/257/Opera-House.

iLuminate: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the McAninch Arts Center’s Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Named the “Best New Act in America” by “America’s Got Talent,” this multisensory fusion of technology and dance is performed in electrified, glow-in-the-dark suits. $59-$75. atthemac.org/events/iluminate.

Sons of Serendip: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. The classical-crossover quartet performs ethereal interpretations of pop music, arranged with a blend of vocals, harp, piano and cello. $43-$56. bataviafineartscentre.org.

South Chicago Dance Theatre: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. The program will feature world premieres of “In/Within,” choreographed by South Chicago Dance Theatre founder & Director of Vision and Strategy Kia S. Smith, and “Folk” by New York-based Guggenheim Award-winning choreographer Kate Weare, as well as Tsai His Hung’s “Under the Skin” and the Company Premiere of “Temporal Trance” by Frank Chaves. $39. auditoriumtheatre.org.

The Arcadian Wild: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A four-piece indie folk/pop group from Nashville. Tickets start at $29. northshorecenter.org.

Dweezil Zappa: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The son of iconic musician Frank Zappa in his “Rox(postroph)y Tour.” $69-$109. arcadalive.com.

Heather McMahan’s “The Bamboozled Tour”: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Actress, stand-up comedian and podcaster. Tickets start at $63.75. chicagotheatre.com.

Sunday, May 4

Touch-a-Truck Family Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Kohl Children’s Museum, 2300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Kids can learn about trucks, cars and other vehicles by looking, climbing and playing on over 40 vehicles. Also features music, train rides, food trucks and more. From 1-2 p.m., trucks will not turn on sirens, flashing lights or beep horns in an effort to create an environment for kids who are sensitive to loud noises and lights. $25-$35, VIP early admission $50-$60. kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets, 22221 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Shop from approximately 35 local artists, makers and bakers. Free. artisan-markets.com.

North Shore Jazz and Classical Music Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Midwest Young Artists Conservatory, 878 Lyster Road, Highwood. Live music, games, food and more. Free. givebutter.com/cs5BWA.

Aloha Chicago!: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. A trio of musicians from Aloha Chicago will perform on ukulele, Hawaiian guitar, steel guitar, steel drum and Tahitian drums. Free. Register online at glenviewpl.org.

“Question 27, Question 28: Staging Loyalty, Identity, and Resistance”: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. A play by Chay Yew that draws from real interviews and oral histories to explore the impact of Executive Order 9066 and the government-issued “loyalty questionnaire” that deeply affected Japanese American citizens imprisoned during World War II. Free, reservations required. ilholocaustmuseum.org.

Chorale and Chamber Choir: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Waubonsee Community College, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. An afternoon of vocal performances by Waubonsee’s students. Free. waubonsee.edu.

The Harper College Community Festival Chorus Spring Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Harper College Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Broadway musical medleys and selections from “Hair,” “Wicked,” “Oklahoma,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “My Fair Lady” and “Jersey Boys.” $15-$20, free for kids 12 and younger. harpercollege.edu/arts.

“Songs of Spring”: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at First Congregational Church of Evanston, 1445 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Featuring a selection of classical and Great American Songbook pieces performed by an ensemble of local musicians. A light reception with the performers will follow the concert. Free. firstchurchevanston.org.

South Asian Music Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Logan Center Performance Penthouse, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Featuring instrumentalists, singers and dancers highlighting South Asian raga-based music with themes from classical, folk and semiclassical genres. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

Take Note Spring Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Lisle High School, 1800 Short St., Lisle. A musical journey covering eight decades of music from the 1950s through the 2020s with songs from artists including The Everly Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, ABBA, Queen, Journey and Billie Eilish. $10. bit.ly/takenotespringconcert.

Woodstock Community Choir, “Broadway Bound!”: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. A salute to the timeless music of Broadway. $7. woodstockcommunitychoir.org.

Bella Voce’s “Dido and Aeneas”: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Bella Voce, conducted by Andrew Lewis, makes its first foray into the operatic repertoire with Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas.” The semi-staged production, directed by Oliver Camacho, features award-winning Baroque soprano Hannah De Priest in the title role. Soloists and members of Bella Voce are joined by the Bella Voce Sinfonia for one performance. $15-$70. bellavoce.org.

CLC Wind Ensemble Spring Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The CLC Wind ensemble performs classical and modern works from the wind band repertory. $7-$8. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage will perform Sunday, May 4, at the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley. Courtesy of Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage

Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main St., Huntley. Free performance sponsored by SOTP Artist Series. No tickets required; freewill donations. bit.ly/SOTPARTIST.

Young At Heart Charity Show: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail, Arlington Heights. The band Butterfly will perform. Twenty percent of ticket sales and food and beverage sales will benefit Young At Heart senior pet rescue. $60. heynonny.com.

SOPA Spring Cabaret “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Cabaret performance featuring SOPA students, faculty and adult choir members. $15-$18. metropolisarts.com.

Monday, May 5

Doug Loves Movies: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 5, at Zanies Rosemont, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Doug Benson will perform standup comedy and a live version of his “Doug Loves Movies.” $25. rosemont.zanies.com.

ECC Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 5, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. An evening of choral music from many eras under the direction of Chris Cherry. $12; $10 for seniors and youth. eccartscenter.org.

Student Composers’ Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Concert Hall of the Armerding Center for Music and the Arts, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Featuring new works produced by students in the Conservatory’s composition program. Free. wheaton.edu.

Wilkins Conducts Price & Dvorák: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 5, at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Thomas Wilkins conducts the Civic Orchestra of Chicago in music by Antonín Dvorák and Florence Price. Pay what you wish, starting at $5. cso.org.

Tuesday, May 6

“Hadestown”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. Sundays, May 6-18, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. The Tony Award-winning musical intertwines the mythical tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. For ticket prices, see broadwayinchicago.com/shows/hadestown.

Wednesday, May 7

Spring Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 7-8, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Highway 14, Crystal Lake. Shop for vegetables, herbs, annual and perennial flowers, blooming containers and hanging baskets. Free. mchenry.edu.

“The Creation of Carousel”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Theater historian Charles Troy on the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical “Carousel.” Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

ECC Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Experience the harmonious blend of winds, brass and percussion with the ECC Concert Band, directed by Greg Matushek. $12; $10 for seniors and youth. eccartscenter.org.

Mutter, Bronfman & Ferrández: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Anne-Sophie Mutter, the “undisputed queen of violin-playing,” joins her protégé, cellist Pablo Ferrández, and Yefim Bronfman to perform music by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. $45-$199. cso.org.

Steel Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at Waubonsee Community College, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. Waubonsee’s Steel Band celebrates spring with a tropical twist. Free. waubonsee.edu.

Thursday, May 8

Downtown Spring Sip and Stroll: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, check-in at Creative Coworking, 922 Davis St., Evanston. Explore downtown Evanston while visiting local businesses to enjoy sips of wine, Champagne and nonalcoholic beverages. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Black Women of Evanston. $10. downtownevanston.org/springsipstroll.

Al Madrigal: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $25. improv.com/chicago.

Trifecta Dance Festival: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 8-10, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. A dynamic and immersive celebration of dance that encompasses a diverse array of events and activities. Ticket prices vary by event. trifectadance.org.

Allison Russell’s “All Returners Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $25. Grammy-winning self-taught singer, songwriter, poet, activist and multi-instrumentalist. $25. thaliahallchicago.com.

“Attack on Titan”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. The concert will showcase the iconic tracks that have come to define the series. Tickets start at $53. auditoriumtheatre.org.

ECC Steel Bands: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The bands, under the direction of Scott McConnell, perform calypso, reggae, rock and more. $12; $10 for seniors and youth. eccartscenter.org.

Mahler 6 with Jaap van Zweden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, and 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, performs Mahler’s Sixth Symphony. $49-$375. cso.org.

Ongoing

“Art of the Parks — Paintings of the National Parks”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, through May 2, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. A solo exhibition by artist Fred Moss with over 25 oil paintings inspired by the scenic beauty of America’s National Parks. prairiecenter.org.

The Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through May 25, in the Parking Lot at the East Lake Forest Train Station, 691 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. The Biennial Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens returns for its 20th production. Tickets must be purchased online for a specific date and time. $50. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through May, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

Kuipers Midwest Tulip Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Estimated end date is May 18. Eight acres of tulips, live entertainment, attractions, food and more. Admission starts at $20.99 weekends, $16.99 weekdays. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Cora, daughter of Ryan and Kristen Richardson, displays a bouquet of tulips picked during a previous Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest will feature dozens of varieties across 10 acres. Courtesy of Tom Funk

Richardson Farm Tulip Festival: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The gift shop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. See the farm’s 10 acres of flower fields with millions of tulips and more than 50,000 daffodils, with food trucks and live music on weekends. $16 Tuesday through Friday and for kids 4-12 Saturday and Sunday; $19 for ages 13 and older Saturday and Sunday; free for kids 3 and younger. Well-behaved, leashed dogs welcome. richardsonfarm.com.

“Rooted in Mystery”: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday, May 7, at Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., Chicago. This year’s Spring Flower Show explores the roots of plants. See spring plants, including azaleas, pansies, snapdragons, astilbe, baptisia, hydrangeas, and 26 varieties of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. Free, but reservations required. garfieldconservatory.org.

“Spectrum of Spring”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through May 11, at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. Spring flower show. Free, but reservations are required at lincolnparkconservancy.org/conservatory-reservations.

Brightside Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 11, at North Central College’s Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Shakespeare’s magical journey where love potions, mischievous fairies and star-crossed lovers collide in a whirlwind of comedy and romance. $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com/dream.

“The Da Vinci Code”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Disaster!”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 11, at the Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the music of the ’70s take center stage in this homage to classic disaster films. $24-$35. bignoise.org/disaster.

“A Jukebox for the Algonquin”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through May 18, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. In this new comedy by Paul Stroili, the residents of Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox for their recreation room and hatch a plot to come up with the money to buy one. $45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Prayer for the French Republic”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through May 11, at the North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A darkly funny exploration of history, identity and survival spanning five generations. $49-$69. northlight.org.

“Rock of Ages”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 25, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. High-energy musical featuring the rock anthems and power ballads of Styx, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Poison and Twisted Sister. $20-$49. metropolisarts.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

“Cats”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 15, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Paramount’s creative team has reenvisioned the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with a circus tent full of notable cats in a spectacle of contortion, juggling and aerialists. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.