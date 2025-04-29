United’s refreshed Polaris Lounge features more space, new decor and dining options

Business travelers anticipating lengthy trips across the world can relax prior to takeoff in United Airlines’ refreshed Polaris Lounge.

The popular lounge, which had closed temporarily early in the year, reopened Monday and is 50% larger with up to 350 seats, new decor and amenities.

“United Polaris lounges help set the tone for business class travelers before or after their long-haul flights,” Managing Director of Hospitality Programs Aaron McMillan said.

United Airlines is reopening its Polaris Lounge at O’Hare International Airport. Daily Herald File Photo

“Customers are going to love our new Chicago lounge because it gives them more of all of the things they want most — more space, more amenities, and more dining options — and we’ll carry this new elevated design into future lounge openings and renovations across our United Polaris lounge portfolio.”

The lounge features Chicago-based Crate & Barrel furnishings and dinnerware, with artwork from local artists and photographers.

Guests will be able to stretch out in an expanded dining area with over 50 seats. Options include à la carte meals, such as: prosciutto Parmigiano crostini; shrimp, scallop, spring vegetable risotto; and Aperol spritz cake.

A hot buffet caters breakfast, lunch and dinner while a mezze station will tempt flyers with whipped ricotta and flatbreads.

Another improvement is a second bar designed in a “speakeasy-style” with top-shelf liquor, craft beers, and premium wines and champagne. Patrons can chose cocktails with a Chicago theme like the “Second City Sour,” with rye, Malort, lemon, egg white and pinot noir. Both bars serve snacks from nuts to charcuterie.

The refreshed space also provides six more restrooms and multiple spaces where passengers can work or chill.

United debuted it’s first Polaris Lounge in 2016. Now there’s six sites, catering to international business class travelers.

The airline plans more Polaris upgrades this year with a new dining room coming to Newark International Airport and an expanded United Club at Denver International Airport.

The O’Hare Polaris is in Concourse C, Terminal 1.