Rolling Meadows police sergeant on leave after arrest in road rage shooting

A Rolling Meadows police sergeant is on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest in connection with a road rage shooting last week in Elgin.

Carlos Saez, a 19-year veteran of the force, was relieved of his police duties after department brass learned of the April 23 traffic dispute and arrest, said Rolling Meadows Police Chief John Nowacki.

Saez, 58, of Elgin, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

During a detention hearing Friday, a Kane County judge ordered him to be released with pretrial conditions — including that he must surrender all firearms — pending his next court date June 12.

Saez’s attorney Alex Bederka said Monday he is now in the discovery process collecting videos of the incident, including from a nearby gas station and witnesses, and may be prepared to comment further after the next court hearing.

Elgin police said they were called to the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue at 7:23 p.m. last Wednesday for a dispute involving a firearm.

Police said a traffic dispute between two men turned into a physical altercation. At one point during the fight, a firearm was discharged, authorities said.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, but there were no injuries caused by gunfire, police said.

Separate from the criminal investigation by the Elgin Police Department and Kane County state’s attorney’s office, Nowacki said the Rolling Meadows Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of the matter.

Saez has been on the force in Rolling Meadows since 2006, where he has overseen the department’s crime free housing and community involvement programs. He also has served as a field training officer, juvenile officer, elderly service officer, gang specialist and translator.

He previously worked for Prospect Heights police from 1999 to 2006 and Chicago Housing Authority police from 1990 to 1999.

