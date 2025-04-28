advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Resident suffers serious burns after cooking mishap in Algonquin garage

Posted April 28, 2025 8:21 pm
By Lucas Wagner

An Algonquin man suffered serious burns in a cooking-related mishap inside a garage on the 0-100 block of Tregonwell Court Monday.

Firefighters and paramedics responded just after 12:20 p.m. and extinguished the garage fire, confirming it did not extend to the home or other houses in the area, fire officials said.

The injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. He was then transferred by helicopter from Huntley Hospital to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for specialized treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Algonquin Communities Fire Fire Protection Districts Huntley FPD News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company