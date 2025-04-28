Resident suffers serious burns after cooking mishap in Algonquin garage
An Algonquin man suffered serious burns in a cooking-related mishap inside a garage on the 0-100 block of Tregonwell Court Monday.
Firefighters and paramedics responded just after 12:20 p.m. and extinguished the garage fire, confirming it did not extend to the home or other houses in the area, fire officials said.
The injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. He was then transferred by helicopter from Huntley Hospital to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for specialized treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.
