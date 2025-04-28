Cyber outage affects DuPage courts, sheriff offices
Several DuPage County offices have been affected by a cyber outage, according to a news release.
Officials say the outage started around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. It affected the sheriff’s office, the 18th Judicial Circuit Court and the DuPage County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
As of 12:36 p.m., the courthouse and the sheriff were still affected.
In-person court operations were “minimally impacted,” according to the statement.
Chancery sales, such as foreclosures, in the sheriff’s office have been canceled for the week.
The county reported the incident to the FBI and Secret Service.
