Community rallies behind U-46 teacher in urgent need of a kidney

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Katie Pappas teaches fifth-graders about cancer and self awareness in a health class at Timber Trails Elementary School in Hoffman Estates on Monday. She is awaiting a kidney transplant.

To her students at Timber Trails Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, Katie Pappas is more than a health teacher.

She is a source of encouragement, a steady presence, and someone who shows up every day, no matter what.

In 2017, Pappas received a kidney and pancreas transplant after her first battle with kidney disease. Now, her donated kidney is failing. Because the wait for a deceased donor can take up to seven years, her best chance for survival is finding a living donor. Her students know she is facing serious health challenges, but few realize the long nights Pappas spends on dialysis treatment, awaiting a new kidney.

“I am not doing great on dialysis,” said Pappas. “It is just getting a little too close for comfort. I know I have hope, I have time. But things are not as easy as they were the first go-around.”

After long days at school, Pappas, an 18-year teaching veteran, heads home, takes care of her dog, Colbi Jax, eats a quick dinner and connects to her dialysis machine for the night. Sessions can stretch from 11 to 12 hours each night. Sleep often is broken by the machine’s alarms or discomfort.

Katie Pappas at a table set up to provide information about the kidney donation process. Timber Trails Elementary School in Hoffman Estates hosted a community run and awareness events earlier this year to support her search for a donor. Courtesy of Katie Pappas

Pappas’ nightly dialysis regimen keeps her stable, but the treatment no longer fully filters her system, leaving her increasingly worn down. Yet, by 6 a.m., she is up again, ready to return to work motivated by love for her students.

In the classroom, the 40-year-old educator remains what she always has been — a leader, a mentor and an example of positivity and strength, those around her say.

“I show up every day on purpose,” Pappas said. “With my lesson plans, my smile and my heart.”

Each day, Pappas and her students recite what she calls the four affirmations: “I am strong. I am smart. I am loved. I never give up.” It is a message she teaches and lives, her colleagues say.

Colleagues describe Pappas as a source of constant encouragement, someone whose optimism and dedication lift the entire school community.

“Students love the way she makes them feel seen and heard,” said fellow teacher Lindsey Heimberg adding, Pappas connects with young people in genuine ways. “It is evident in watching kids flock to her in the hall every morning. She cares about her students, and they truly love her.”

Music teacher Alex Moliwell said Pappas leads by example.

“She models care and compassion for everyone she encounters,” Moliwell said. “I am inspired by the way she shares kindness, healthy boundaries, humility, respect and healing words of affirmation with all of us.”

Pappas said the lessons she teaches in the classroom have taken on even deeper meaning as she faces her own health challenges.

“I teach my students about kindness, about resilience, about showing up for people,” Pappas said. “And they show up for me.”

Earlier this year, Timber Trails hosted a community run and awareness events to support Pappas’ search for a donor.

Pappas said she feels deeply humbled that someone would consider donating a kidney to help her, calling it an act of kindness for which she struggles to feel deserving.

“It is overwhelming to have people say, ‘Are you kidding? Of course I am going to do it,’” Pappas said. “I still cannot believe someone would be willing to go through all that for me.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, living kidney donors can go on to live long, healthy lives, with life expectancy comparable to or even exceeding that of the general population.

Anyone interested in being considered as a living donor can complete a confidential survey on the Northwestern Medicine Living Donor Program website at nmlivingdonor.org. Participants should include Pappas’ name when prompted.

“I would tell any potential donor that you are helping fulfill my purpose in life, to be here longer for these kids,” Pappas said.

Katie Pappas’ dialysis sessions can stretch from 11 to 12 hours each night. Sleep is often broken by the machine’s alarms or discomfort. (This is a photo of the peritoneal dialysis machine). Courtesy of Katie Pappas

While she awaits a kidney donation, Katie Pappas relies on nightly dialysis to stay stable, but the treatment no longer fully filters her system, leaving her increasingly worn down. Courtesy of Katie Pappas