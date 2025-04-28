Seasons change, but Chicago sports still tough to watch

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring a goal during a game this season. AP

A change of seasons is upon us, so let's take a quick lap around the city, with the understanding the local pro teams are not only difficult to watch, they're also difficult to watch.

Dull steel on ice

The audience for a potential Blackhawks 2024-25 highlight film is surely limited, but here are a couple ideas for a title:

1. “You know, we still get paid whether we try hard or not.” Management decided the previous team was too young, so the idea for this season was to add veterans and create a more competitive atmosphere. What they ended up with was an unmotivated group that barely showed up for some games.

The effort level could be measured by the calendar. The first week went well, the team perked up for about seven games after the coaching change. Otherwise, it was pretty bad until the younger guys were called up later in the year.

2. “Bedard and who else?” Ten years after the last Stanley Cup, the Hawks should be well into a youth movement, but it's been excruciatingly slow to arrive. The best news this season was Frank Nazar finally emerging as a true age-appropriate partner for Connor Bedard, with defenseman Artyom Levshunov also making a decent debut.

Next year, eyes will be on the ex-Gophers, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore; OHL record-setter Nick Lardis and this year's top-five draft pick, and maybe the future will start looking brighter. It was symbolic that the season ended with a Nazar overtime goal at Ottawa, off an assist from Bedard.

Long way to top

The 10-year anniversary of the Bulls' last playoff series win (April 30, 2015 at Milwaukee) is about to arrive. We're here to say it's possible for the current group to end the drought relatively soon. For proof, look at this year's playoff teams and how they landed their best player.

Cleveland got Donovan Edwards in a trade. Boston dealt for the drat picks that became Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (and no team will trade unprotected picks ever again, since it was such a disaster for Brooklyn). New York signed Jalen Brunson as a free agent. Indiana landed Tyrese Haliburton in a trade. Milwaukee took Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 overall pick. Oklahoma City got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a trade. Denver picked Nikola Jokic in the second round. We could go on, but the message is clear — NBA teams can improve without tanking.

Arturas Karnisovas basically has a 16-month window to turn the Bulls into an actual contender. This year, they'll be loaded with expiring contracts to use in a trade. If that doesn't pan out, they'll have some cap space to use in 2026. It can be done.

Skying for rebound

The Sky opened practice for the new season on Sunday. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are still the building blocks, while former Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is the key acquisition and Courtney Vandersloot is back to lend guidance.

Keep in mind, though, the Sky did not bring back last season's best player, Chennedy Carter. Maybe that's not a huge surprise, since she didn't play in the WNBA in 2023 and isn't currently on a roster. But her absence will make a difference on the court, one way or another.

The WNBA will be undergoing major changes soon, with a new collective bargaining agreement being negotiated. After this season, the salary cap should soar, while virtually every player drafted before 2023 will be a free agent. The Sky is counting on a new coach, new practice facility and positive team culture to stay competitive in the revamped WNBA world, which won't be easy.

Holy Moises

People are already asking when the Cubs will call up pitcher Cade Horton, the team's first-round pick in 2022, but there's also a hitting phenom doing damage in Iowa right now.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros is in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak, in which he's hit .509 (27 for 53) with 5 doubles and 2 home runs. How the Cubs will use him when the time arrives is anyone's guess. No chance the big-league club experiences another May offensive slump, though, right?

Good guys wear red

This probably isn't the time for the White Sox to start wearing Bulls-inspired uniforms (which were released Monday, if you missed it). If they like red, the Sox squandered another opportunity to resurrect the beautiful early 1970s throwbacks.

Meanwhile, the Sox utilized a one-inning opener on the mound for all three games in West Sacramento over the weekend. Why? The simple answer is playing the percentages. The opener faces the opponents' best hitters in the first inning, then if all goes well for the featured starter, he can work 5 or 6 innings without having to face the top of the order a third time.

At least manager Will Venable is trying something. And Colorado (4-23) is already on pace to break the single-season loss record.

White Sox manager Will Venable smiles before a game earlier this season. AP