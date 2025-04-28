Long Story Short Pub writing new chapter in Barrington history

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bryan McGonigal, owner of McGonigal's talks about his new venture, Long Story Short Pub & Eatery, with Brian Long, owner of Long & Co. Jewelers and The Catlow Theater (not pictured), at 113 E. Main St.

Two beloved Barrington traditions, McGonigal’s Pub and Boloney’s Sandwich Shop, are being revived at a new venue, Long Story Short Pub & Eatery, at 113 E. Main St.

It is a joint venture of Long & Co. Jewelers owner Brian Long, who owns the building, and Bryan McGonigal, who owned the cherished McGonigal’s Pub, which closed at the end of 2023.

Boloney’s, which closed in 2017, once occupied space next to another Barrington icon, The Catlow Theater, which Long and his family are reviving. Now Boloney’s is coming back to life at Long Story Short as Boloney’s East.

“It’s a new tradition,” said McGonigal, whose bar was known as the Cheers of the area.

The pub will operate with a “cold kitchen” concept, avoiding the need for fryers, stoves, or ventilation hoods that would trigger costly building code upgrades.

“We’re going back to the old, original Boloney’s sandwiches,” said McGonigal, who will serve as general manager. “Our food is basically sandwiches, soup, salads and sides.”

Long Story Short’s bar will be full service, offering a wide variety of spirits and wine, six beers on tap and plenty of other options. Patrons will enjoy the same comfortable, friendly atmosphere they experienced at McGonigal’s Pub, McGonigal said.

The interior blends historic elements with items salvaged from McGonigal’s, including furniture, and even the pub’s gold lettering from its former building. Long said the Boloney’s awning, which was found in the orchestra pit of The Catlow, will have a new home at Long Story Short. They will mix with the historic features of the new space, such as original walnut floors from 1893.

“When you come in, it’s going to be the ultimate Barrington feel-good place,” Long explained. “Everything’s the real deal.”

Long Story Short is slated to open in late June. The centerpiece of the 1,800-square-foot space is an antique 26-foot long, 11-foot tall Arts and Crafts style bar salvaged from what was likely Benny’s Grill at 1334 Broadway in Buffalo, New York.

The bar contained an envelope addressed to one of the grill’s owners, Peter Niciszewski, at that address.

The bar also came with some presidential memorabilia. Long presented a business card bearing the words “THE DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY UNITED STATES SECRET SERVICE.” Long said this is connected with a visit by President John F. Kennedy, and, indeed, Kennedy came to Buffalo for Pulaski Day festivities in October 1962.

Long purchased the bar at auction from Donley Auctions in Union, Illinois. He said it took eight men about 10 hours to disassemble, move, and reassemble the massive wooden structure, which features original stained glass.

The owners anticipate significant carryout business, and adjacent space in The Catlow East will be available for those who prefer a non-bar atmosphere for dining. The establishment will feature tables and bar seating with a total capacity of 50-60 patrons.

While Long remains busy with his longtime jewelry store and the ongoing Catlow Theater restoration project, he’s excited about this latest venture that honors local history while creating something new for the community.

The buildings that formerly housed McGonigal’s Pub at 105 S. Cook St., and its adjacent space at 205 Park Ave., remain for sale. Village officials hope to attract another restaurant to that location.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Brian Long, left, and Bryan McGonigal are reflected in their relocated antique New York bar at the soon-to-be-opened Long Story Short Pub & Eatery, 113 E. Main St., Barrington.