Body found in Naperville forest preserve
A body was discovered Saturday afternoon at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County officials said.
The body, identified only as a male, was found after forest preserve district officers responded to a call for a death investigation at approximately 2:56 p.m.
Officials said the district is withholding the person’s identity pending family notification.
The investigation continues Sunday, but officials said there is no threat to the public.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.