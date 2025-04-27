advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Body found in Naperville forest preserve

Posted April 27, 2025 9:49 am
Steve Zalusky
 

A body was discovered Saturday afternoon at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County officials said.

The body, identified only as a male, was found after forest preserve district officers responded to a call for a death investigation at approximately 2:56 p.m.

Officials said the district is withholding the person’s identity pending family notification.

The investigation continues Sunday, but officials said there is no threat to the public.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities DuPage County Forest Preserve District Forest Preserve Districts Naperville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company