Report: One victim, suspect at large after shooting on Illinois State University campus

Illinois State University officials are reporting one person was injured and a suspect remained at large Sunday evening following a shooting near the Normal campus’ student center.

ISU officials sent out a notification about the shooting just before 8 p.m., urging students and others to stay away from Bone Student Center near University and Locust Streets.

Just before 9 p.m., another message stated at least one victim was reported. Their condition was unknown.

Another alert just before 9:20 p.m. reported the suspect was a 5-foot-10-inch tall slender Black male with an afro-style hair cut wearing all black who was last seen running south from University and College streets.

College officials said the student center was closed but there was no shelter-in-place order in effect for the campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact campus police at ISUPolice@ilstu.edu.