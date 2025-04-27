advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Report: One victim, suspect at large after shooting on Illinois State University campus

Posted April 27, 2025 10:20 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Illinois State University officials are reporting one person was injured and a suspect remained at large Sunday evening following a shooting near the Normal campus’ student center.

ISU officials sent out a notification about the shooting just before 8 p.m., urging students and others to stay away from Bone Student Center near University and Locust Streets.

Just before 9 p.m., another message stated at least one victim was reported. Their condition was unknown.

Another alert just before 9:20 p.m. reported the suspect was a 5-foot-10-inch tall slender Black male with an afro-style hair cut wearing all black who was last seen running south from University and College streets.

College officials said the student center was closed but there was no shelter-in-place order in effect for the campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact campus police at ISUPolice@ilstu.edu.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Crime Illinois News Region
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company