Prosecutors: Lombard man crashed into teens while fleeing police

Andres Galvez

A Lombard man who authorities said led police on a high-speed chase Friday before crashing into a vehicle occupied by three teenage girls was ordered held in jail Sunday.

Andres Galvez, 37, of the 800 block of Foxworth Boulevard, faces two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer along with more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving and driving with a revoked license, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the chase began at about 11:49 p.m. Friday when Villa Park police officers attempted a traffic stop on Galvez for speeding near Route 83 and Riverside Drive.

Prosecutors allege Galvez fled the stop, driving through a red light and reaching speeds above 104 mph while southbound on Route 83 near Butterfield Road.

The chase ended when Galvez drove around a parked Oak Brook squad car, ran a red light at Route 83 and 31st Street and crashing into a vehicle carrying three teenage girls, police said.

Paramedics treated the teens at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Prosecutors said Galvez was out on bond related drug and aggravated fleeing and eluding charges at the time of his arrest Saturday.

“The allegations that while out on bond, Mr. Galvez not only sped away from officers, but then crashed his car into an occupied vehicle with enough force to deploy that vehicle's air bags, are outrageous,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Villa Park police Deputy Police Chief Daniel McCann thanked Oak Brook police for their assistance.

“In Villa Park, we take any situation that endangers public safety extremely seriously.”

Galvez's next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.