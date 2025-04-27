Elgin police: Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Elgin police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Carr Street at 8:54 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. The arrived to find the injured man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The Elgin Police Department SWAT team also responded to the area along with detectives from the Major Investigations Division, who are actively investigating, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a gathering nearby in the 100 block of South Commonwealth Avenue, authorities said.

Police said all involved parties have been accounted for and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.