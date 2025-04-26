New tree planted among Paulus Park’s ancient oaks for Arbor Day

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Alanna Buttitta, left, coordinator of the Green Team at Isaac Fox Elementary School, and Ren Erdman shovel soil onto the base of a swamp white oak planted Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

Planting an oak tree Saturday during an Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich took on special significance in light of a microburst that felled or damaged 15 of the trees late last summer.

A dozen people, including Mayor Tom Poynton, helped plant a swamp white oak among the park’s ancient oaks, some of which are more than a century old.

“We had a crazy microburst that really affected the park,” said recreation supervisor Marisa Boynton. “Obviously, we plant a tree every year, and it's not always an oak, but this year we wanted to plant an oak because we lost a significant number of them last year.”

A native plant sale, free paper shredding, a free compost giveaway and a park cleanup for which there were 50-60 volunteers also were part of the event.