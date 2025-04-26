advertisement
News

New tree planted among Paulus Park’s ancient oaks for Arbor Day

Posted April 26, 2025 1:23 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Planting an oak tree Saturday during an Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich took on special significance in light of a microburst that felled or damaged 15 of the trees late last summer.

  From left, Village Arborist Shawn Walkington, Mayor Tom Poynton and Matt Spiekhout of the Lake Zurich tree commission move a swamp white oak into place Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

A dozen people, including Mayor Tom Poynton, helped plant a swamp white oak among the park’s ancient oaks, some of which are more than a century old.

  Matt Spiekhout of the Lake Zurich tree commission, left, and Village Arborist Shawn Walkington remove canvas from the base of a swamp white oak planted Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

“We had a crazy microburst that really affected the park,” said recreation supervisor Marisa Boynton. “Obviously, we plant a tree every year, and it's not always an oak, but this year we wanted to plant an oak because we lost a significant number of them last year.”

  Village Arborist Shawn Walkington, left, and Mayor Tom Poynton talk about a swamp white oak planted Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

A native plant sale, free paper shredding, a free compost giveaway and a park cleanup for which there were 50-60 volunteers also were part of the event.

  Buds emerge from the swamp white oak tree planted Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
