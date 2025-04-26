Family of carjacking suspect killed by Kane County sheriff’s police file wrongful death lawsuit

Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway on the border of Batavia and Geneva, where Kane County sheriff’s police fatally shot carjacking suspect James Moriarty (shown in inset) on May 24, 2023, after a pursuit. Chicago Sun-Times

The family of a carjacking suspect fatally shot by Kane County sheriff’s deputies in 2023 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

James Moriarty of Aurora was shot and killed May 23, 2023, at the Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway intersection on the border of Batavia and Geneva after he stole a car and led police on a chase through the Western suburbs, officials have said.

Moriarty, 38, crashed the car when sheriff’s deputies stopped it. He got out, and sheriff’s deputies unleashed a police dog which knocked away what police believed was a handgun. It turned out to be an “airsoft gun,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said.

Three Kane County officers fired 18 shots. Moriarty sustained 17 gunshot or graze wounds, including eight shots that struck him in the back or backside.

The 4-year-old canine officer, a Dutch shepherd named Hudson, was shot accidentally and killed by the officers, Mosser has said.

Mosser announced this month that her office will not file criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting.

