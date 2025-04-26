Man flees Beach Park DUI crash that sent 2 to hospital

Lake County sheriff’s authorities used a police dog and drone unit to help track down a Round Lake Park man charged with aggravated DUI after a Friday crash.

Gilbert Santiago Jr., 43, of the 400 block of East Willow Drive, also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after the Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving veered into oncoming traffic at about 3:30 p.m. in Beach Park.

Gilberto Santiago, Jr. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office

The Outlander was traveling south on North Avenue and hit a northbound Nissan Versa, being driven by a 70-year-old Zion woman.

The crash impact was so severe, a back door flew open and a 43-year-old male passenger from Zion fell out of the car. Both he and the female driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Four out of five people in the Outlander fled, including the driver.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter around the area of North Avenue and West Mawman Avenue to search for the driver. A Waukegan Police Department K9 team and Libertyville police drone operator assisted and Santiago Jr. and a passenger were located.

The other two passengers were not found.

Police said Santiago Jr. “appeared heavily intoxicated” and was taken to Lake County jail.

Lake County prosecutors also approved charges of driving with a revoked license, aggravated driving on a revoked license, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.