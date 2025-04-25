Softball: Barrington handles Fremd in battle of state-ranked teams

Barrington softball coach Perry Peterson said Thursday's practice for Friday's Mid-Suburban League West game with host Fremd was a chance to identify what his Fillies might see in the showdown between two state-ranked teams.

"We are training really hard and like a good team, you try to train based upon what your next set of competition is," he said. "So we were working hard in practice and to the credit of the young people, they are listening and doing the best they can."

The Class 4A 18th-ranked Fillies' best on Friday was good enough for a 9-4 win in Palatine to push their record to 16-2 and 6-0 over the No. 5 Vikings (11-2, 5-1).

Barrington struck first in the third inning with senior Mimi's Cline's leadoff homer to center breaking the ice. Two batters later, No. 3 hitter Reese Cullen, crushed a 2-0 pitch some 30 feet over the center-field fence for a 2-0 lead.

"I was just looking to make contact, waiting for a pitch," said Cullen, the Ohio State pledge whose towering blast was her ninth homer of the spring. "I wanted to be aggressive and swing hard. It was a 2-0 count so I knew it was going to be something in the strike zone."

Barrington added three more runs in the fourth when Shannon Kenney led off with a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Maddie Van Ryn singled with one out while Nina Brebach and Cline each added RBI singles for a 5-0 lead.

"The key was getting the lead early, not letting up , staying on the gas pedal, selecting good pitches to hit and just working as a team, " Cullen added. "I was really proud of how the team worked together."

Senior catcher Reese worked in sync with her junior ace Katie Taraschewsky, who pushed her record to 14-2, tossing a 6-hitter with 4 strikeouts.

"Katie was doing really well keeping her composure, breathing and not rushing herself," Reese added. "She was hitting her spots and just working real well with me. That was it. It was a great feeling getting this win."

Cline (4 RBI) had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with her fourth homer, a 2-run double in the sixth inning after Brebach and Liana Maggio had reached base on a walk and bunt that made it 7-0.

Fremd came back with 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth, sparked by sophomore Avery Sheridan's 3-run homer over the left-center field fence following singles by Avery Sadorf (2-for-3) and Amanda Poniecki (RBI). Senior first baseman Claire Kanupke started the rally with a walk.

Sheridan hit the ball well in all three at-bats, going 2-for 3 with the 3 RBI.

"Avery (Sheridan) is a very talented shortstop and hitter," said Fremd coach Josh Teschner, who pitched senior ace Hailey Lucas (8-1) the first four innings and junior Molly Kanupke for the final three. "She is still growing every single game and today she put it together and it was nice to see her respond."

With its lead cut to 7-4, Barrington responded with 2 runs in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by Maddie Van Ryn and a 6-3 RBI groundout by Maggio, who hit one to the fence in the third inning where center fielder Taylor Piento made a nice catch while backpedaling.

"One of the things we've talked about all season is that from the very first inning we have to be locked in and focused,“ Teschner said. "We have to make sure we are putting pressure on the defense and we didn't really do that until late in the game."

In addition to Cline, multiple hitters for Barrington were Van Ryn (2-for-4) and Brebach (2-for-2, walk and hit by pitch).

"Fremd is a really good team," Peterson said. "Josh does an amazing job with those kids."