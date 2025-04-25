Trump store in Huntley facing eviction, cited for code violations over signs

The Trump and Truth Store on Route 47 in Huntley. The owner says she is being forced out. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media

The Trump and Truth Store in Huntley soon could be forced to vacate its space.

The store, in a strip mall off Route 47, was cited by the village for local sign ordinance violations. Those include installing signs and flags in the public right of way, displaying exterior signs without required permits, installing signs and merchandise on sidewalks and on the building, and “displaying an inflatable figure,” according to McHenry County court records.

The violations were dated Dec. 27, 2024, but the four violations were filed in court Jan. 10, records show.

The ordinance violations have prompted the landlord to start eviction proceedings. Neither the ordinance violations nor the eviction filing mention the wording or content of the store’s merchandise or signs.

But store owner Lisa Fleischmann said she feels like she’s being singled out for the violations because of the type of merchandise she sells, which includes T-shirts, mugs, flags, hats and other items, many that celebrate President Donald Trump. She said she is current on her rent payments.

Fleischmann pointed to other businesses that she said have signs in the public right of way and merchandise out front, two things she is accused of doing.

She said she got a letter from the village in early December telling her to fix the violations by Dec. 28 or face fines.

Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said the village issued a notice to the store last year and gave a citation in December. He said the matter is pending in court.

Regarding Fleischmann’s claim that she’s being targeted while other businesses’ violations are overlooked, Nordman said “that is absolutely not true.”

But Fleischmann said she has no plans to comply with things she thinks don’t make sense. She also said the village is going after her landlord after realizing it wasn’t going to get anywhere with her.

“He’s not going to fight it,” Fleischmann said.

Fleischmann said she moved a flag in June 2024 that the village still says is in the right of way.

She said she has two signs currently in the public right of way, but said it was her business and she has the right to advertise. And while there’s merchandise outside, Fleischmann said the neighbors are fine with it. If the neighbors raised an issue, she said she would move the merchandise back inside.

The store tries to bring in all sorts of “patriotic” items, not just Trump-themed, the owner said. Other merchandise features God and Jesus, as well as “rebel” and thin blue line items. The store’s goal is to end “political silence” and build community, Fleischmann said. She said she invites anyone to come in, and said everyone has a right to their own opinion.

In an eviction filing in court March 18, landlord Ricky Lynfield Inc. said the village and landlord repeatedly had asked the owner to keep her merchandise inside the store, but instead she had spread her items on the public sidewalk and along the street.

Fleischmann had been given a 10-day notice on Jan. 20 to comply with local ordinance violations or face eviction, according to the court documents. The landlord then visited the store and asked her to abide by Huntley’s ordinance, according to court records.

“Despite receiving Notice and discussing the matter with the landlord in person, the Defendant continues to violate the ordinances by displaying her merchandise on the public sidewalk and right of way in direct violation of the Village’s ordinances,” according to the eviction filing.

Not following the ordinance violates the lease, according to the complaint, which states the landlord can have possession of the premises, and Fleischmann is “unlawfully withholding” possession.

Joe Gottemoller, attorney for the landlord in the eviction case and a member of the McHenry County Board, said the landlord is getting ordinance violations from the village because of the tenant’s actions, and those constitute a violation of the lease.

In the eviction filing, the landlord is asking for $2,000 in damages, the cost of rent until turnover of the building, the cost of the lawsuit and attorney fees.

Fleischmann is due in court May 8 for a trial in the eviction case and Sept. 11 in the village ordinance violation case.

Fleischmann has been in the location a year and four months. According to court records, the lease she signed was through 2026.

Now she’s actively looking for a different space.