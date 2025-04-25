Truck rolls over on Route 53 exit ramp scattering pipes, delaying traffic
A semitruck hauling pipes rolled over Friday morning near Long Grove and Palatine, causing major traffic delays in the area.
The crash happened on the northbound Route 53 exit ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road.
Most of the large blue pipes the truck was carrying were scattered in the ditch next to the road.
Lake County officials allowed the roadway to remain open, but the crash caused traffic to back up.
No injuries have been reported.
