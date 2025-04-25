advertisement
News

Truck rolls over on Route 53 exit ramp scattering pipes, delaying traffic

Posted April 25, 2025 11:31 am
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 

A semitruck hauling pipes rolled over Friday morning near Long Grove and Palatine, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened on the northbound Route 53 exit ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road.

Most of the large blue pipes the truck was carrying were scattered in the ditch next to the road.

Lake County officials allowed the roadway to remain open, but the crash caused traffic to back up.

No injuries have been reported.

  Crews clean up the scattered load of a truck that rolled over on the westbound Lake-Cook Road exit from Route 53 Friday near Long Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Crews clean up large pipes that were loaded on a truck that rolled over on the westbound Lake-Cook Road exit from Route 53 Friday near Long Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
