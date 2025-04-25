Buffalo Grove pushing ahead with new gateway, overpass signs

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The pedestrian overpass across Route 83 in Buffalo Grove is targeted for signage as part of the village's rebranding efforts.

Buffalo Grove is moving forward with plans to update its gateway signage as part of its rebranding efforts.

The village is also working toward installing signs on its Route 83 pedestrian overpass bridge west of Buffalo Grove Road.

The village board Monday approved a contract with Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. for up to $129,000. Burke will provide engineering services for the gateway and overpass project.

The funds are part of a $250,000 budget allocation for branded signage in 2025.

Director of Communications and Community Engagement Molly Gillespie said the new signage is the result of a community rebranding effort adopted in January 2024. Since then, a new monument sign was installed at the public works building. Plans are in the works for a similar sign at the new Fire Station 25, as well as light pole banners at up to 12 key village entry points.

Gillespie said the village’s six gateway signs are overdue for replacement.

The Route 83 pedestrian overpass bridge signage faces regulatory hurdles from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“IDOT has a very specific policy against that type of use over its right of way,” Deputy Public Works Director and Village Engineer Kyle Johnson said.

However, he said the village intends to work with Burke and IDOT on possibilities.

He said Burke will also provide valuable assistance implementing the gateway signs, helping the village navigate everything from property rights to electrical connections to permitting.

“The signage is what our community reacted so positively to with rebranding,” Trustee Frank Cesario said during Monday’s meeting. “This is one of the things that I don't think anyone here takes lightly, but it's important as we tell our story, to do it correctly.”