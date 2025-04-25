Thieves make off with nearly $1,800 in booze from Des Plaines store
Four men stole $1,780 worth of bottled alcohol from a Des Plaines store Thursday night, police said.
The theft occurred after 10 p.m. at Bald Eagle Wine and Spirits, 1572 Rand Road.
The men took bottles from the shelves, placed them into bags and then fled the store, driving off in a white Kia SUV, police said in a press release.
No other information was available about the men or the SUV.
