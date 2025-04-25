Elgin man charged with battery after fight, shooting

A 58-year-old Elgin man is facing battery and weapons charges stemming from a fight Wednesday that police say led to gunfire.

Elgin police said the altercation began as a traffic dispute involving two adult males. During a physical altercation, a firearm was discharged.

Carlos Saez was detained pending further investigation by detectives. The other subject was transported to an area hospital and no injuries were sustained due to the discharge of the firearm.

Saez was later charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies.

Saez was granted pretrial release at a hearing Friday in Kane County.