Why Lake County forest preserves wants to take lead on Route 53 corridor property and planning

A portion of a corridor of the defunct Route 53 extension into Lake County runs through several communities including Mundelein. This is a view looking north from Route 60/83 south of Hawley Street. Daily Herald file

The Lake County Forest Preserve District wants to take the lead in planning and developing a 12-mile corridor envisioned for the defunct Route 53 extension.

Forest preserve officials Thursday said the district has initiated talks with state agencies and legislators to transfer the property and oversight for a greenway corridor between Long Grove and Grayslake to its care.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A Federal Aid Primary sign along Route 53 near the intersection of Long Grove Road marks the corridor of the defunct Route 53 extension.

Planning and building the greenway as envisioned has been described by some supporters as presenting a once in a lifetime opportunity. Forest preserve officials say they are best suited to manage the complex transformation that would take years and have early informal support.

Related Article

Proposed state budget includes $1 million for Route 53 corridor greenway master plan in Lake County

“This is what we do,” said Executive Director Ty Kovach. “It really ties into a larger vision that we have.”

More than 1,000 acres that comprise the corridor is owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has taken the lead in determining the future of the properties.

The move to assume responsibilities was sparked by Jessica Vealitzek, a forest commissioner from Hawthorn Woods. Since being elected board president by her peers in December she has made securing long-term protection for the corridor a priority.

The forest preserve district is the “ideal steward” for the land and is uniquely suited to manage the project and ensure its success, Vealitzek said.

The intent is to preserve the 1,005-acre Route 53 right of way as open space and develop multiuse trails and improve connections in the southwest part of the county and link the Millennium Trail in central Lake County.

“Preserving it as public open space aligns perfectly with our mission and long-term strategic plan,” she said.

Planning and building the greenway as envisioned will take years but forest preserve officials say they are best suited to manage the undertaking due to the district’s commitment to conservation and ability to work across municipal boundaries.

“It's a complex project,” Kovach said. “We’ll work through those challenges.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation, beginning in the early 1970s, spent years and $54 million acquiring property for a road project.

Extending Route 53 north from Lake-Cook Road became a polarizing issue for 50 years. Disagreements over the cost and size of the road, its perceived benefit and potential environmental damage derailed the project in 2019, when the Illinois tollway dropped its sponsorship citing a lack of consensus.

In 2022, a 19-member state task force was created to make recommendations on the future use of the property and suggested transferring it from IDOT to the IDNR to create a state park or greenway.

That idea got a boost in February 2024 when Gov. JB Pritzker included $1 million in the IDNR budget for the agency to prepare a master land-use plan for the corridor.

The corridor includes meadows, creeks and ponds, is a sanctuary for wildlife and presents a rare opportunity to ensure cleaner air and water and protect natural habitats and wildlife, supporters said in a joint statement at the time.

Supporters of the forest preserve taking the reins include the Illinois Chapter of the Sierra Club.

“I think it’s very exciting,” said Jack Darin, Illinois Chapter director and its representative on the task force. “It sounds like a big first step for delivering an incredible asset for Lake County and the whole Chicago region.”

However, not everyone was all in on the greenway proposal. Mundelein voted against a greenway, with outgoing Mayor Steve Lentz and village trustees saying the land should stay with IDOT and have interim uses such as farming or recreation.