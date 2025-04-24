advertisement
News

It’s official — Stratton declares candidacy for Durbin’s Senate seat

Posted April 24, 2025 8:12 am
Marni Pyke
 

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton got a head start on rivals for what will be a hotly contested race by declaring her candidacy for U.S. senator early Thursday morning.

“Since (President) Donald Trump took power it’s been nonstop news, nonstop chaos, nonstop crisis,” the Chicago Democrat said in a video.

“Now I’m running for Senate because the only way out of this mess is to bring new voices, new energy and new leaders who understand the lives of working people.”

Her move follows Sen. Dick Durbin, 80, announcing Wednesday he would not seek reelection.

Other possible Democratic contenders are Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and members of Illinois’ congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

Potential Republican candidates include former Lake County sheriff Mark Curran, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria, and former Illinois National Committeeman Richard Porter of Northfield.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to supporters after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker won reelection over GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago. AP, 2022

Stratton served as a state representative for a term before becoming Gov. JB Pritzker’s running mate. The ticket cruised to victory in 2018.

She described herself as the daughter of a teacher and a Navy veteran from the South Side of Chicago and “the proud mom of four.”

“My journey to public service was inspired by becoming the primary caregiver to my mom when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Stratton said.

Former “Gov. Bruce Rauner was trying to cut health care for seniors like her so I decided to run for state representative and I won.

“When I got to Springfield I brought the voices of working families with me.”

