Des Plaines enacts grocery tax to avoid losing $1.4 million annually

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 Des Plaines this week joined the growing list of suburbs implementing a local 1% sales tax on groceries.

Des Plaines has joined the growing list of suburbs implementing a local 1% sales tax on groceries to offset the pending elimination of a state tax.

After some debate and public comment, the city council voted 7-1 Monday night to create the tax. As was the case when the council gave preliminary approval to the plan two weeks ago, 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman was the lone dissenter.

Illinois is phasing out a tax on grocery items that generates revenue for the communities where the purchases occurred. It will be eliminated as of Jan. 1, 2026.

That tax generates about $1.4 million annually for Des Plaines, officials have said.

Municipalities have until Oct. 1 to create a local grocery tax. Some already have, including Palatine, Wheaton and Bannockburn. Leaders in Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream and Lake Zurich each agreed this week to enact a tax.

Brookman said it would be a mistake to replace the disappearing sales tax. Lower prices on groceries would benefit Des Plaines merchants and residents, she said.

Brookman insisted the millions Des Plaines gets annually from the city’s Rivers Casino would more than make up for the lost grocery tax revenue. Other towns don’t have that revenue stream, she said.

“The city can afford to eliminate the grocery tax and not impose a replacement tax,” Brookman said before the vote.

Three audience members spoke to the council about the proposed tax, too. Two opposed it, while one said the revenue should be used to help poor residents afford food, perhaps by giving some of the money to local food pantries or groups for senior citizens.

In response, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said city officials will consider such support when they next discuss grants for social service organizations.

A video recording of Monday’s Des Plaines council meeting can be found at desplainesil.gov.

Related Article

Lake Zurich among the latest communities to approve local grocery tax to replace expiring state measure

Related Article

Carol Stream adopts grocery tax