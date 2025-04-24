Highland Park shooter gets seven life sentences

Judge Victoria A. Rossetti, left, listens to defense attorney Gregory Ticsay during the sentencing hearing for the Highland Park parade shooter at the Lake County Courthouse, in Waukegan. AP

“Irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible and beyond any rehabilitation.”

That was how Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti described the man who murdered seven spectators at Highland Park’s 2022 Independence Day parade moments before she sentenced him to serve seven natural life sentences.

“No sentence can change the events of July 4 … nor can it compensate for the loss of a loved one or an injury,” said Rossetti, adding she hoped her sentence would offer justice.

Rossetti had nearly completed imposing the sentence when she abruptly called for a break. When court resumed, Lake County assistant public defender Anton Trizna informed the judge about a misunderstanding at the Lake County jail involving his client and his personal property.

“We have cleared up that misunderstanding, which had nothing to do with the sentencing,” Trizna said who reiterated that his client, Robert E. Crimo III, who was a no-show for Thursday’s sentencing, did not wish to make a statement.

The 24-year-old Highwood man admitted March 3 to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say he perched atop a roof along the parade route and fired a military-style, semiautomatic rifle into the crowd below a little after 10 a.m. on July 4, 2022, killing seven people and wounding 48.

Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35, were killed along with Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Prosecutors asked the judge to impose 50-year sentences for each of the 48 counts of attempted murder to be served consecutive to the life sentences. Rossetti ordered the 50-year sentences for each count to be served concurrently and consecutive to the life sentences.

Rinehart described the aftermath of that tragic day “as a vast ocean of grief, pain, trauma, heartache and loss” during prosecutors’ aggravation arguments.

He described the “cold, calculating, detailed planning” that preceded the attack during which the killer fired 83 rounds from a semiautomatic rifled while perched on a downtown Highland Park rooftop.

“This is a new level of premeditation,” Rinehart said referring to the offender describing how he clocked police response times and surveilled the area where he intended to open fire.

That has “not been followed by one second of remorse … not one scrap of decency,” Rinehart said adding that during the interview he “never confronts the indescribable pain” he caused.

His attitude mere hours after the attack was cavalier, uncaring and merciless, said Rinehart.

The sentencing followed emotional testimony this week from survivors and the relatives of those killed in the shooting.

“This court has absolutely no words that could adequately describe and capture the horror and pain that was inflicted on July 4,” the judge said. The shooter “has a complete disregard for human life” and “is irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible, irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation,” she said.

After years of unpredictable legal proceedings, the shooter changed his plea to guilty last month just moments before opening statements at his trial.

Those injured in the shooting ranged in age from their 80s to an 8-year-old boy who was left partially paralyzed.

The shooter refused to attend his sentencing hearing Wednesday or Thursday despite Rossetti’s previous warnings that the case would proceed without him. He also declined to provide a written statement in court ahead of sentencing.

“He’s always known that he was facing life in prison,” said the shooter’s public defender, Gregory Ticsay. “He has spared this community the lengthy trial.”

Survivors and witnesses told the court about how their lives have changed since he killed seven people and hurt dozens more.

Keely Roberts, whose 8-year-old son Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down, called the shooter “cowardly” for not attending.

“You will not hear my grief,” she said. “You are now irrelevant.”

It’s unusual for defendants to skip trial, especially sentencing, but constitutionally they have the right not to attend, said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law. Often in violent cases, defendants will explain themselves or profess innocence before sentencing.

“Certainly in crimes of violence it’s not unusual for a defendant to show some remorse,” Erickson said.

Some survivors called the shooter a “monster” while another cited their faith in forgiving him. Many described feeling empty or facing deep sadness since the shooting. Some no longer attend public gatherings.

Erica Weeder described how she and her husband were injured and helpless on the ground, watching others bleed out. Weeder went through weeks of medical care to remove shrapnel from her body while her husband was shot in the elbow, the bullet lodged there for weeks.

“A mass shooting is like a bomb blast throughout a community,” she said.

Prosecutors argued that the shooter was fully in control of his actions as he fired 83 shots over 40 seconds. In his absence, prosecutors made sure the shooter’s own words were heard.

They used the first day of the hearing to reveal parts of the trove of evidence prepared for trial, including key parts of the shooter’s videotaped confession.

In a recording of the police interview, which defense attorneys tried to have thrown out, the shooter slumped in a chair, blank-faced, with arms crossed. He told officers that he briefly reconsidered the attack because of a problem with the gun. He later fixed the weapon.

“I walked up the stairs, jumped on the roof and opened fire,” he said.

He was calm and cavalier, even laughing and joking, said Brian Bodden, a Highland Park police officer.

Prosecutors re-created the horror of the day in the upscale community of about 30,000 people north of Chicago, showing video taken along the parade route and asking witnesses to recount the terrifying aftermath of the attack.

In one video, a marching band played “You’re a Grand Old Flag” before shots were fired. Musicians carrying instruments ran as emergency sirens blared, fleeing along with other attendees.

Many cried during the testimony, while others put their arms around each other inside the Lake County courtroom.

The shooter’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., a former mayoral candidate, was charged in connection with how his son obtained a gun license. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He served less than two months in jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates on this continuing story.