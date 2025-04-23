‘Time to pass the torch’: Durbin won’t run for office again, so who’s up to bat?

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2026, ending his more than four-decade career representing Illinois and piling more pressure on the party as it already faced a difficult path to reclaiming a majority in the Senate. AP/Nov. 24, 2024

Illinois’ longest-serving senator will not seek reelection, setting off what’s likely to be a lively skirmish to replace him.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democratic whip, announced Wednesday he won’t run in 2026, saying “it’s time to pass the torch.”

“The decision of whether to run for reelection has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States senator,” Durbin, who is 80, said in a video statement.

“The people of Illinois have honored me with this responsibility longer than anyone elected to the Senate in our state’s history. I am truly grateful,” he added.

Durbin’s move opens up what will be a barn burner of a Democratic primary to replace him. Possible contenders are Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and members of Illinois’ congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

After his election in 1996, the “kid from East St. Louis” rose to a leadership role, holding positions as chair of the Judiciary Committee and as whip, the second-highest position in the Senate.

Among his most memorable actions included voting against the Iraq War in 2002. Durbin also championed the DREAM Act, offering a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, sponsored legislation to end smoking on planes when he was a congressman, and steered the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

But he didn’t forget his constituents. The soft-spoken but tough downstater fought on behalf of suburbanites, showing up at forums in northwest Cook County to protest the merger of CN and EJ&E Railways in 2008, and working to secure monitoring of freight traffic.

When a saboteur torched the basement of Chicago Center air traffic control center in Aurora on Sept. 26, 2014, bringing flights in the U.S. to a shrieking halt, Durbin was critical of security lapses under the Obama administration and called for an inquiry.

Durbin also used his considerable clout to push for funding to improve O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Union Station.

Transportation Security Administration chief Peter Neffenger, right, joins U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at O'Hare International Airport in 2016 to discuss new measures to address the massive delays at airport security lines across the country. AP, 2016

And, he took time in March 2008 to bring a U.S. flag that flew over the Capitol to World War II veteran Jim Zale of Mundelein, who landed on the beach at Normandy on D-Day.

World War II veteran Jim Zale, left, receives a flag from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in March 2008.

“Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented. The threats to our democracy and way of life are very real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate,” he said Wednesday.