Touché French Creole brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to downtown Aurora

Beef Bourguinon is among the offerings from the new Touché French Creole in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of Ulysses Arriaga

Downtown Aurora welcomed another new restaurant Tuesday with the grand opening of Touché French Creole.

The eatery, which promises “soulful New Orleans-inspired cuisine,” is in the historic Hobbs Building at 6 N. River St. It’s the fourth new restaurant to open downtown in the past year.

New Orleans staples like beignets are on the menu at Touché French Creole, which recently opened in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of Courtesy of Ulysses Arriaga

The restaurant is the second recent offering by JH Hospitality Group, which opened the nearby Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria last year.

Chefs Keonte’ Tooles and Rayshawn Hendricks pair classic dishes with innovative touches, offering elevated takes on southern staples like shrimp and grits, po’boys, and rich, flavorful étouffées.

Touché French Creole is now open in downtown Aurora Courtesy of Sarah Cervantes

In addition to the dinner menu, Touché will offer a weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday, featuring dishes like Bananas Foster French toast, Croque Madame sandwiches and Creole-style Benedicts.

Reservations are encouraged. For more information, visit ToucheFrenchCreole.com.