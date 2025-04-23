The party’s over? Glen Ellyn cracks down on short-term rentals

Glen Ellyn trustees have agreed to prohibit short-term rentals of a month or less. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg File photo)

Glen Ellyn is the latest DuPage County community to crack down on short-term rentals after receiving complaints about loud parties and parking problems.

Village trustees have prohibited short-term rental stays of 30 days or less.

A search for available short-term rentals in Glen Ellyn brought up about 30 listings on Airbnb and 15 on Vrbo, though many are likely duplicates, according to a board memo issued last month. The village’s community development department has received noise and traffic complaints concerning at least two short-term rental properties.

“I do appreciate a homeowner wanting to have autonomy over their property,” Trustee Kelley Kalinich said when the board discussed possible regulations at a March workshop. “I totally get that. But we already know of one situation that's been extremely problematic.”

One resident told the board last week that since a home near his became a short-term rental, there have been loud parties, late-night disturbances, overcrowded street parking, trash and “even vomit on our lawn.”

Among other suburbs, restrictions on short-term rentals vary. Schaumburg, for instance, late last year increased its annual licensing fee from $130 to $300 and prohibited corporate ownership of short-term rental homes. There was some disagreement expressed at the time, and the village board intended to evaluate the effectiveness of the new regulations in six months.

Glen Ellyn’s board approved its ordinance, which exempts hotels, at a meeting last week as part of its consent agenda.

Short-term rentals are defined as those offered for rent “for a period which does not exceed” 30 consecutive days. As for penalties, the fine for the first offense within a 12-month period is $1,000, and the fine for a second or subsequent offense within a year is $2,500.

The ordinance is slated to take effect on May 14, except for certain preexisting short-term rental agreements.

· Daily Herald staff writer Eric Peterson contributed to this report