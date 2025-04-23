Spring is in bloom as Midwest Tulip Fest opens in Maple Park

More than 30 varieties of tulips make up the 500,000 on display at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park as part of Midwest Tulip Fest, which runs through at least Mother’s Day weekend. Daily Herald File Photo, 2023

After riding the roller coaster of several “fake springs” over the past couple of months, vibrant signs of the real one have emerged at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park just in time for the Midwest Tulip Fest.

More than 700,000 tulips of 30 different varieties will be on display across eight acres for the fest, which opened Wednesday.

“The Midwest Tulip Fest is always my favorite time of year, it signifies the start of spring, warmer weather, and being outdoors and enjoying nature with family and friends,” Joe Kuipers, general manager of the farm, said in a press release.

In addition to enjoying the beauty of the blooms, visitors can cut and take their own bouquet, take part in fun farm activities and enjoy a variety of food and drink offerings.

Weekday tickets are $18.99 at the gate; weekends are $22.99. Both are $2 cheaper if purchased online at kuipersfamilyfarm.com/pages/tickets-mtf.

Special events scheduled during the fest include an adult-only date night Friday, May 2, a behind-the-scenes tour May 7 and a paint and sip event while overlooking the tulip field on May 9.

The farm is at 1N318 Watson Road in Maple Park.