Resident injured as fire damages Palatine apartment building

A resident suffered minor injuries Monday after fire broke out in a three-story apartment building in Palatine, officials said.

According to the Palatine Fire Department, firefighters responded at 3:19 p.m. Monday to a fire alarm at the building in the 1100 block of Prairie Brook Drive.

On Monday, April 21, 2025, at 3:19 p.m., the Palatine Fire Department responded to 1110 E. Prairie Brook Dr.

The initial crews arrived minutes later and located the fire in a bedroom closet of a second-floor unit. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and then ventilated to remove smoke from the building, officials said. The fire was declared under control at 3:40 p.m.

No damage estimate was available Tuesday, but damage was contained to the apartment where the fire began, according to the fire department.

One civilian suffered minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

Thirty-two firefighters fought the fire, staffing five engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue squad and five ambulances, which responded to the scene along with four command officers. The Palatine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.