Arlington Heights honors outgoing mayor, who is town’s longest-serving elected official

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com At his final village board meeting Monday, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, center, receives a flag flown above fire department headquarters from Chief Lance Harris, left, and Deputy Chief Andrew Benkert.

As he prepares to step down in less than two weeks, Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas W. Hayes is receiving accolades for a 34-year tenure in public office that makes him the longest-serving elected official in the village’s history.

That includes the dedication of the community room on the third floor of village hall in his honor — the first of many honors bestowed and mementos given during his final village board meeting Monday night.

The public meeting — number 816 for Hayes, in a career in elected public service that began as a village trustee in 1991 — was preceded by a reception attended by many familiar faces of local government current and past, including his mayoral predecessor Arlene Mulder and former Wheeling Township Trustee and GOP Committeewoman Ruth O’Connell, who sparked his interest in local politics.

Former Village Manager Bill Dixon, who worked for village board members for 21 years, publicly lauded Hayes — a 1978 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who was a lieutenant colonel in the Army — for his personal traits.

“He’s honest. He’s straightforward. He’s collaborative. Dependable,” said Dixon, who retired in 2014. “He’s gotten very good with the media. A lot of practice with that the last few years. … He’s really become a very polished spokesperson for this village.”

Current Village Manager Randy Recklaus praised Hayes for “thoughtful, pragmatic leadership” and working to achieve consensus among village board members even when the final decision may not have been his choice.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus, right, congratulates Mayor Tom Hayes after the naming of the community room in village hall in his honor. The dedication was attended by Hayes' family and a number of local leaders Monday.

Hayes is leaving office May 5 after 12 years as mayor and 22 years before that as a trustee. He’s keeping his day job as a trial attorney in toxic tort litigation for Chicago firm McKenna Storer.

In a proclamation read by Trustee and President Pro Tem Robin LaBedz, Hayes was recognized for overseeing development of the downtown into a restaurant and entertainment district, helping attract businesses to town, offering support during the recession and pandemic, working to create Arlington Alfresco, replacing lead service lines, protecting ash trees, and crafting the framework for redevelopment of Arlington Park.

“I will steal your thunder and say this community, because of you, has always been second to none,” said LaBedz, repeating Hayes’ familiar mantra.

Hayes counted his proudest accomplishment as maintaining the village’s reputation for “good, honest local government” and as a family-oriented community.

He thanked his family — including his Prospect High School sweetheart and wife Sue — current and former village officials, residents and God for their support.

His biggest regret, he says, is that his parents didn’t get to see him sworn in as mayor.

As for the prospect of the Bears building their new home at Arlington Park, Hayes said he hoped there would be a shovel in the ground by the time he left office.

“But I feel very, very confident that this new board is going to continue working very hard — as this board and our staff has done — to make that dream of a certain NFL team having their stadium here in our village for the next 50 years a reality,” he said.

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes receives a standing ovation Monday night at his final village board meeting.

He decried the trend of politics “creeping” into local government in recent years, saying Arlington Heights has been able to keep it out of its boardroom, and expressed confidence the new board would be able to do the same.

“This is a nonpartisan position. These people are here to represent the entire community of Arlington Heights, not any particular political party,” Hayes said.

Also recognized Monday night was retiring Trustee Richard Baldino, who launched an unconventional write-in campaign eight years ago. A consulting environmental chemist, Baldino was known for an analytical approach to issues and support for sustainability initiatives and affordable housing.

Four-year Trustee Nicolle Grasse, an ordained minister and hospice chaplain who was an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in village government, also was honored. Grasse was appointed state representative of the 53rd District, which covers a swath of the south side of Arlington Heights, last June, and was elected as a Democrat to a two-year term in November.