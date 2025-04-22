Naperville 203 board postpones decision on school day changes

Naperville Unit District 203 board members on Monday postponed their vote on proposed school day changes that would introduce block scheduling to the district’s high and middle schools. Daily Herald File Photo

Naperville Unit District 203 school board members Monday delayed a vote on proposed school day changes that includes block scheduling at the high schools and a modified block schedule at the middle schools.

During a two-hour discussion about the innovative school experience proposal, three school board members — Charles Cush, Donna Wandke and Melissa Kelley Black — said they could not support the plan and that more community input is needed before voting.

“It just feels to me like we're dragging the community kicking and screaming into this without actually getting support and feedback in an adequate amount of feedback from that community,” Cush said.

Charles Cush

Cush, like other board members, expressed support for the intent of the proposal — mainly to help close achievement gaps and limit unstructured time — but said the district needs to garner support from parents, teachers and the community. The proposal, initially presented in January, has drawn strong objections from teachers and parents.

The plan would bring structural changes to the school day, including block scheduling at the middle and high schools and adding 15 minutes to the elementary school day.

The proposal also calls for a committee to review proposed school start and end times and bring a recommendation to the board in June. Parents and staff have expressed concern about the possible time changes.

It also would allow for the creation of staff implementation teams to work out the finer details of how block scheduling or other school day changes would play out when they take effect at the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Wandke attempted to reach a compromise with fellow board members by suggesting the board president read a statement saying the panel supports moving in the direction of the proposed changes. Instead, they opted to postpone a decision on the reluctant recommendation of Superintendent Dan Bridges.

“Honestly, it wasn't my intention to get to a point where I'd say table it,” Bridges said.

“I don't think there would be clarity on actually what's happening or what's expected,” he added. “I'd rather have an opportunity to work with my team on what that would look like and bring it back to the board.”

The board is expected to resume discussions of the proposal at their next meeting, set for May 5.