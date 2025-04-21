Baseball Top 20

Records through April 20

1. Fremd (10-0) Will try to stay unbeaten vs. Conant, Hersey this week

2. Libertyville (16-1) Bats go cold in first loss at St. Charles North

3. York (12-1) Seven straight wins

4. Downers North (15-1) Schallmoser .548 avg., 2 HRs, 16 steals

5. Hersey (12-2) Meister 2 homers, 9 steals so far

6. Mundelein (12-3) Key series vs. Libertyville this week

7. Palatine (12-4) Peterson 4 homers, 1.62 ERA

8. Hampshire (14-4) Three straight losses after 14-1 start

9. Cary-Grove (8-6) Solid split against 14-2 McHenry

10. Huntley (9-5) P-R, Jacobs, Hampshire this week

11. Grayslake Central (12-3) Rams 6-0 in NLCC

12. West Aurora (11-1) Nine straight wins heading into Bartlett series

13. Barrington (10-4) Roberts batting .433

14. Rolling Meadows (14-3) Schneider hitting a sizzling .521

15. Grant (10-4) Latest to come up short vs. McHenry

16. St. Charles North (5-6) Small ball, pitching key win over No. 2

17. Waubonsie Valley (7-5) Swept 3-game series from Metea Valley

18. Benet (6-4) Narrow losses to Downers Grove North, St. Charles North

19. Warren (12-3) Six straight wins

20. Geneva (12-4) Took two of three from WWS; hitting .351 as a team

Others to watch: Maine South 8-8, Naperville Central 8-6, Crystal Lake South 10-5, Burlington Central 8-5, Prospect 8-4, Willowbrook 10-5, Kaneland 9-4, Lake Zurich 8-6, St. Charles East 7-6, Lake Park 8-7