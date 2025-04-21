Fermilab welcomes first two baby bison of the season

Fermilab welcomed two bison calves Monday. they're the first of as many as 20 expected to be born this year at the particle physics laboratory in Batavia Courtesy of Ryan Postel, Fermilab

Fermilab in Batavia welcomed two baby bison Monday, marking the start of calving season at the Department of Energy’s particle physics laboratory.

The calves join a herd of 23 cows, two bulls and three yearlings born in 2024. Cleo Garcia, Fermilab’s herdsman, estimates that about 20 calves will be born this season to the herd that’s been a part of the facility since 1969.

Visitors can see the animals in their natural habitat either in person or through the Fermilab bison cam at www.fnal.gov/pub/about/bisoncam.

“Our herd is doing well,” Garcia said in an announcement of the newborn calves. “It’s always exciting to see the first birth of the season.”

One of the two bison calves born Monday at Fermilab in Batavia. The physics lab's bison herd now includes 23 cows, two bulls and three yearlings, to go with the two newborns. Courtesy of Ryan Postel, Fermilab

Fermilab rotates its bulls every five to seven years to maintain genetic diversity, ensuring that the herd remains close to 100% pure American bison. Genetic testing in 2015 confirmed that the herd contains little to no cattle genes — a significant achievement, officials said Monday.

When bison calves are born, they sport a distinctive cinnamon-colored coat, which darkens to brown as they grow. They weigh between 40 and 70 pounds at birth, but can reach 300 to 350 pounds within six months.

Despite their rapid growth, the young bison remain close to their protective mothers, especially in the first few weeks.

“One of the most exciting moments is when a calf takes its first steps,” Garcia said. “Sometimes, within just a few minutes of being born, they’re already up and walking around — it’s incredible to see.”

“Seeing new life arrive on the prairie is one of the best parts of the year,” he added.

Fermilab’s outdoor public areas are open daily from dawn to dusk. Visitors 18 and older must present REAL ID-compliant identification to enter the grounds.

A mother bison stands with her calf, one of two newborns to arrive Monday at Fermilab in Batavia. Courtesy of Ryan Postel, Fermilab