Palatine police arrest Des Plaines man after chase, recovery of loaded gun

Kevin Antonio

Palatine police took into custody an 18-year-old Des Plaines man Friday following a brief pursuit and the recovery of a loaded handgun.

Kevin Antonio, of the 1700 block of East Oakton Street, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to property, both misdemeanors.

Police said officers were conducting patrols on the 1800-1900 block of North Green Lane at approximately 8:10 p.m. when they identified Antonio, whom they recognized from a previous trespassing incident at the complex.

When officers approached Antonio, police said, he fled the scene, initially on a bicycle before continuing on foot. During the ensuing chase, officers observed Antonio remove a handgun from his waistband and throw it over a fence on the 1700 block of Clear Creek Bay, police said.

The pursuit ended on the 1900 block of North Baldwin Road, where officers took Antonio into custody. The discarded weapon, which was loaded, was subsequently recovered by police.

Following a detention hearing on Saturday in Chicago, Antonio was released pending his next court appearance in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday.