advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Palatine police arrest Des Plaines man after chase, recovery of loaded gun

Posted April 21, 2025 6:05 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Palatine police took into custody an 18-year-old Des Plaines man Friday following a brief pursuit and the recovery of a loaded handgun.

Kevin Antonio, of the 1700 block of East Oakton Street, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to property, both misdemeanors.

Police said officers were conducting patrols on the 1800-1900 block of North Green Lane at approximately 8:10 p.m. when they identified Antonio, whom they recognized from a previous trespassing incident at the complex.

When officers approached Antonio, police said, he fled the scene, initially on a bicycle before continuing on foot. During the ensuing chase, officers observed Antonio remove a handgun from his waistband and throw it over a fence on the 1700 block of Clear Creek Bay, police said.

The pursuit ended on the 1900 block of North Baldwin Road, where officers took Antonio into custody. The discarded weapon, which was loaded, was subsequently recovered by police.

Following a detention hearing on Saturday in Chicago, Antonio was released pending his next court appearance in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company