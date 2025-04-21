Long Grove trustees facing resident concerns about proposed gas station at busy gateway

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Traffic congestion at the Route 83/53 junction is one of the concerns voiced by Long Grove residents about a proposed gas station.

Despite unanimous rejection by the village’s plan commission, the Long Grove Village Board could still approve a controversial QuikTrip gas station on the east side of the intersection of routes 83 and 53.

A large turnout is expected at village hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as trustees continue a discussion it began earlier this month.

The plan calls for a Planned Unit Development on nearly 15 acres of land. The station is the first phase of a development that could lure such additional businesses as a car wash, hotel or restaurants on the remaining lots.

QuikTrip would offer fueling stations and a convenience store.

The proposal has spurred opposition from residents who say there are already two similar gas complexes nearby, both facing each other at Route 83 and Arlington Heights Road.

“We would have three gas stations within the span of two football fields here. How crazy is that?” said Long Grove resident Jane Ware.

Ware also raised environmental concerns.

Opponents include former village President Tony Dean, who complained about increased traffic congestion at the intersection, which is currently a T-intersection but would change to a four-way with access onto the property.

“Now we're going to have people coming out of that place, turning right and left,” Dean said, adding, “Plus, if you come around from south 83, it’s a blind corner.”

Dean also questioned the project’s economic outlook.

“With now three filling stations [in the area] and the possibility of a decline in fossil fuel usage, I would be curious to see how it does if we do, in fact, find ourselves in a recession.”

The property falls within the village’s Route 83/Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, which is set to expire in 2031. Village officials said the TIF revenue generated would help discharge outstanding TIF bonds and reimburse previous village expenditures.

Village Manager Chris Sparkman said the station would also generate sales tax and motor fuel tax revenue. Although the village does not levy a property tax, surrounding taxing bodies would benefit from the increase in land value.

Sparkman added the plan has already seen some modifications, including elimination of a high-flow diesel bay and the addition of landscape screening.