Wall Street and the dollar tumble as investors retreat further from the United States
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are tumbling as worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve cause investors to pull further from the United States.
The S&P 500 fell 2.6% Monday and was 16% below its record set two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.9%.
Big Tech stocks led the way lower ahead of earnings reports coming this week from Tesla and others.
Perhaps more worryingly, the value of the U.S. dollar also sank as a retreat continues from U.S. markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly topped 4.40% before regressing.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.