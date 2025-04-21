Wall Street and the dollar tumble as investors retreat further from the United States

The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York. AP/Feb. 26, 2025

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are tumbling as worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve cause investors to pull further from the United States.

The S&P 500 fell 2.6% Monday and was 16% below its record set two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.9%.

Big Tech stocks led the way lower ahead of earnings reports coming this week from Tesla and others.

Perhaps more worryingly, the value of the U.S. dollar also sank as a retreat continues from U.S. markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly topped 4.40% before regressing.