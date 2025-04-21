Round Lake Park structure fire kills dog

A family dog was killed Monday morning in a house fire in Round Lake Park.

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District officials said they reported to the home at 300 block of Clifton Drive around 9:20 a.m.

The fire could be seen coming from two windows of the house, according to officials. They searched the home as they combated the fire. No residents or first responders were injured, but a family dog died in the fire.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is being investigated.