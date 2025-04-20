Three injured in UTV rollover crash near Cary

Three people were injured when a UTV rolled over Saturday near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District) Courtesy of Cary Fire Protection District

Three people were hurt in a UTV crash near Cary Saturday afternoon.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called out to the 7100 block of South Rawson Bridge Road at 2:32 p.m. Saturday for a reported four-wheeler crash, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and found a man pinned underneath an overturned Utility Task Vehicle at the back of the property, Vucha said. Firefighters quickly extricated the man and began assessing him and two minors who were on the vehicle when it rolled over.

All three were taken by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital outside Barrington with minor injuries.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.