News

The hunt is on! Kids enjoy Easter egg hunt in Elk Grove Village

Posted April 20, 2025 1:37 pm

Children scrambled for candy-filled Easter eggs Sunday morning at an egg hunt at Prince of Peace United Methodist Church in Elk Grove Village.

Participants loaded their finds into baskets at the morning Easter event.

The Easter bunny made an appearance and posed for photos.

Anastasia, 5, and brother Ivan Khudobyak, 6, of Chicago, hold their baskets full of candy-filled eggs after a morning Easter egg hunt on Sunday at the Prince of Peace United Methodist Church in Elk Grove Village. The event also featured a visit from the Easter Bunny. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald
Children along with their families kick off a morning Easter egg hunt on Sunday at the Prince of Peace United Methodist Church in Elk Grove Village. The event also featured a visit from the Easter Bunny. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald
"I love seeing him getting excited. It's his first Easter egg hunt," said church member Katie Pitts as she takes a photo of her son Mason during an Easter egg hunt at the Prince of Peace United Methodist Church in Elk Grove Village. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald
