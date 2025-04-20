The hunt is on! Kids enjoy Easter egg hunt in Elk Grove Village
Children scrambled for candy-filled Easter eggs Sunday morning at an egg hunt at Prince of Peace United Methodist Church in Elk Grove Village.
Participants loaded their finds into baskets at the morning Easter event.
The Easter bunny made an appearance and posed for photos.
