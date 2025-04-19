advertisement
News

Thousands participate in annual Naperville Jaycees Great Egg Hunt despite rain

Posted April 19, 2025 1:50 pm
By

The Naperville Jaycees Great Egg Hunt was a home run Saturday at Frontier Sports Complex.

There were at least 14,000 colorful eggs “hidden” on the ball fields at the southern Naperville park.

Parents and children alike endured a steady mist as they waited, mostly patiently, for the horn to sound the start of the long-standing tradition.

Thousands of children, some with parents in tow, scrambled as quickly as they could across the damp outfields to collect plastic eggs with prizes inside.

The community event organized by the Naperville Jaycees was free; however, donations of nonperishable food items and shelf-stable microwavable meals to benefit DuPage Pads were collected.

  Children patiently wait for the beginning of the Naperville Jaycees Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Frontier Sports Complex softball fields in Naperville. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Dodging raindrops, Michele Cesario of Naperville takes a selfie with her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee holding her unicorn Easter basket at the ready, at the Naperville Jaycees Easter egg hunt Saturday. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Children sprint to gather eggs during the Naperville Jaycees Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Frontier Sports Complex softball fields in Naperville. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Children hurry to gather eggs during the Naperville Jaycees Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Frontier Sports Complex softball fields in Naperville. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
